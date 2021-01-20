Proton (XPR) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.75 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Proton has a market capitalization of $11.49 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Proton has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00058643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.34 or 0.00530896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00042711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.02 or 0.03872472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016527 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013430 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,396,978,681 tokens. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817.

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

