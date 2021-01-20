Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRVB. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $846.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after acquiring an additional 428,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after acquiring an additional 720,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 167,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 212,320 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,349,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

