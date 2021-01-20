Provident Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,342,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,333,000 after purchasing an additional 443,287 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,933,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,464 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,406,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,031,000 after purchasing an additional 438,479 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,115,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,916 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,885,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,194,000 after purchasing an additional 321,293 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 62,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,098. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $44.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

