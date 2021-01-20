Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Provident Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 381.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 232.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

