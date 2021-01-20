Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Provident Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after buying an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after buying an additional 966,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,109,000 after buying an additional 741,517 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after buying an additional 740,675 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,682,000 after buying an additional 600,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.80. 2,229,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,032,543. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $215.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

