ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of MOAT opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $65.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.48.

