ProVise Management Group LLC Has $807,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2,993.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $112.57 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $115.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.72. The company has a market cap of $199.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

