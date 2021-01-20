ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.