ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 34 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total value of $4,246,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,393 shares of company stock worth $99,974,756 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $844.55 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $884.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $702.34 and its 200-day moving average is $470.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,695.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

