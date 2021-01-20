ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 644 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in General Dynamics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $153.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.31 and a 200 day moving average of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

