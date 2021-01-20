Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BGAOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Proximus from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays cut shares of Proximus from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Proximus alerts:

OTCMKTS BGAOY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406. Proximus has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.