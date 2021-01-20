PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Price Up 20.7%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) rose 20.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.09 and last traded at $33.64. Approximately 1,361,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 727,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

PUBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Amar K. Goel sold 500,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

