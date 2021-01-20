Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Broadcom Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Broadcom in a report released on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $5.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Broadcom’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $23.35 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.57.

AVGO stock opened at $459.27 on Monday. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $459.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $429.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.59. The firm has a market cap of $186.79 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after buying an additional 457,885 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after buying an additional 243,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after buying an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

