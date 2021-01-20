Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Timken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Timken’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TKR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.43.

NYSE TKR opened at $84.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.21. The Timken has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $86.07.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The Timken’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 8,119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,540 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 358.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,191,000 after acquiring an additional 766,883 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in The Timken by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 725,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,360,000 after acquiring an additional 68,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 714,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,720,000 after acquiring an additional 113,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $3,529,268.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $479,800.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

