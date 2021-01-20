Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Wells Fargo & Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WFC. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $134.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 299.4% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 62,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

