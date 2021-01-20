Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Reduced by William Blair

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the coffee company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $102.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.25 and its 200 day moving average is $89.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $20,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 85,473 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

