Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Increased by Analyst

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $49.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $134.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

