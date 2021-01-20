Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for GrowGeneration Corp. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GrowGeneration in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GRWG. Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of GRWG opened at $52.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,046.41 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.69. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other GrowGeneration news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $223,187.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,079.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $4,198,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,739,496.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

