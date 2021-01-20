Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Raised by Analyst

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chewy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

NYSE CHWY opened at $107.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.58 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $115.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.16.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 624.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 41.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,125,721.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 652,089 shares of company stock valued at $60,251,442. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

