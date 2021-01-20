Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. Q2 reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

In other Q2 news, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $254,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,384.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $11,378,479.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,144,337 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,873,000 after purchasing an additional 413,446 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,229,000 after acquiring an additional 144,368 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,212,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Q2 by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 751,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,562,000 after acquiring an additional 73,247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded up $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.19. 591,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,789. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.42.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

