Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Focus Financial Partners Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Focus Financial Partners in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.60 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $51.05 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 212.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $28,908,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after purchasing an additional 544,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,000 after purchasing an additional 319,471 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 237,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 213,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

