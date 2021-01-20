Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Decreased by Wedbush

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research report issued on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.24.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $36.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $41.31.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Nordstrom by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8,491.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

