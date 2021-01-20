QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.04. QEP Resources reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.53.

Shares of QEP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. QEP Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 5.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in QEP Resources by 53.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,495,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981,700 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 10.7% in the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 8,401,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 812,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,504,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 87,139 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the third quarter valued at about $3,656,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 16.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,724,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 393,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

