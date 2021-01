QKL Stores (OTCMKTS:QKLS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

QKL Stores Inc. (OTCMKTS:QKLS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.08. QKL Stores shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

QKL Stores Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QKLS)

QKL Stores Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates supermarket chains in northeastern China and Inner Mongolia. Its supermarkets and hypermarkets sell grocery items, such as instant foods, canned foods, packaged rice and wheat powder, crackers and chips, rice and ground wheat, bottled water and beverages, and cigarettes, as well as non-food items, including cleaning products, cosmetics, and disposable razors.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for QKL Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QKL Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.