Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 915.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,573,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.52.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $185.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.32. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $186.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.