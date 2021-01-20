Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 20.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after acquiring an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,206.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 188,123 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth $3,676,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 25.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,386,000 after purchasing an additional 63,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 95,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,573,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $185.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.32. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.52.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

