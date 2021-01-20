QuadrantProtocol Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $100,445.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00061942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.45 or 0.00543362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00042973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.56 or 0.03883087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016421 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012949 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,795,431 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

