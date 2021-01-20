Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd.

Quaint Oak Bancorp stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.43. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

