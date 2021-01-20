QUALCOMM Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

QUALCOMM has increased its dividend by 14.7% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.46. 93,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,467,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $164.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.04.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

