Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 48.2% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $23.56 million and approximately $168,499.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00023088 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00111261 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001443 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008902 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,092,308 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

