QuickX Protocol (QCX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $231,236.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $7.41 million and $231,236.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00056418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.43 or 0.00508132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00040695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.41 or 0.03789762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00015874 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

