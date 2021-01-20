QunQun Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One QunQun token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QunQun has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $211,396.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QunQun has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00058822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.53 or 0.00531125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00042964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.47 or 0.03856756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012840 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a token. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

QunQun can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.