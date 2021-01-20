Qwertycoin (QWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $492,888.53

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 24.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $492,888.53 and $63.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

