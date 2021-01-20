R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,854,200 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 254,700 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM comprises approximately 5.5% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $92,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter worth about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.57. 29,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,166. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.36, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $26.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.38 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

