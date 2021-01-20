RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RADA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2,137.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 375,094 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter worth $1,131,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,071,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 63,844 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 182.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 51,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter worth $253,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.