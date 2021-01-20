Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Up 15.2% in December

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

OTCMKTS RAIFY opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $6.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RAIFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

