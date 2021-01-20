Ralph Lauren Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,740 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,129% compared to the average volume of 223 put options.

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.50. 10,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,606. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -85.80, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

In related news, Director Michael A. George acquired 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,742.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,285.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607. 35.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 540.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

