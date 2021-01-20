Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) (LON:RMM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) (LON:RMM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.31. Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 236,376,582 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £35.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.68.

About Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

