RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft’s (RTLLF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTLLF opened at $885.00 on Tuesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $437.25 and a 1-year high of $941.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $907.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $749.55.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

