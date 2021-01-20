Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ANCUF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $37.06.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

