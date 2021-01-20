Raymond James Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.05 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.58.

Shares of WEF opened at C$1.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$491.51 million and a PE ratio of -16.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.06. Western Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.41.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$290.60 million during the quarter.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

