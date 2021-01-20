Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires New Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 79,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

