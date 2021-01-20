Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,600 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 6.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NXQ opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

