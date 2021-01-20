Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $249,000 Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sony were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Sony by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Sony by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Sony by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

SNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE:SNE opened at $102.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Sony Co. has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average of $84.37. The company has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $19.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.