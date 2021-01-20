Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $257,000 Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,163 shares of company stock worth $1,990,667. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $119.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus upped their price target on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.30.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

