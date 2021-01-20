Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Envista by 596.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period.

NVST stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -278.54 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

