Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,120 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 493,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 105,471 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 123,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,699,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,700,000 after purchasing an additional 95,933 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 31.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $185,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.92 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,590 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

