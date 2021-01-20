Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 357,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 68,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 310,496 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.55 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.90 million. Analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

WYND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.26.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

