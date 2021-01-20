Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 0.7% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

