Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 0.7% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

